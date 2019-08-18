Menu
WATCH: Massive croc caught munching

by TESS IKONOMOU
18th Aug 2019 10:24 AM
AN EAGLE-EYED Townsville aviation student made a surprising find while flying her helicopter over Cape Cleveland today.

Townsville Helicopters pilot and flying instructor Sam Arnold said he was flying alongside student Danielle Moy when she called him over the radio after spotting a massive crocodile stashing away a pig for a snack.

"She saw it … and I flew over it and took a video," he said.

"We were all pretty impressed actually that she managed to find it."

Mr Arnold said while it was not uncommon to see crocs while flying over that area, he hadn't seen a crocodile quite that big before.

