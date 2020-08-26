Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

VIDEO: Man with gun, ammo belt stopped at Qld border

by Danielle O’Neal
26th Aug 2020 9:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has been charged after allegedly trying to drive across the Queensland border with ammunition strapped to his waist and a shotgun in his car.

The 31-year-old Southport man was intercepted in a blue Audi sedan at the Gold Coast Hwy, Bilinga border checkpoint just after midnight on August 18.

Police will allege they seized an ammunition belt with shotgun shells that he was wearing, as well as a quantity of methylamphetamine.

Police have charged a 31-year-old Southport man with multiple offences after he allegedly attempted to cross the border in possession of a shortened firearm, ammunition and drugs.
Police have charged a 31-year-old Southport man with multiple offences after he allegedly attempted to cross the border in possession of a shortened firearm, ammunition and drugs.

 

They also allegedly located a loaded shortened firearm, a quantity of drugs (suboxone and xanax) and drug utensils.

He has been charged with three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, and one count each of unlawful possession of a weapon, authority required to possess explosives, possess utensils or pipes and contravene requirement of community-based orders.

He is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on September 15.

Originally published as VIDEO: Man with gun, ammo belt stopped at Qld border

More Stories

armed crime drugs editors picks qld border weapons

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local doctors forced to make heartbreaking choices

        Premium Content Local doctors forced to make heartbreaking choices

        Health 'There has to be an answer where we're not leaving our rural places without doctors because we've had to ship them back to Queensland.'

        ARTEFACTS: Stillness found beneath the trees

        Premium Content ARTEFACTS: Stillness found beneath the trees

        News Brighten up you week with two exciting exhibition Pat Jenkins: Now & Then and...

        Cr’s blueberry bill grows to more than $130k

        Premium Content Cr’s blueberry bill grows to more than $130k

        Breaking Cr John Arkan’s blueberry bill just got a lot bigger.

        Covid snack cycle could be hard to break

        Premium Content Covid snack cycle could be hard to break

        Health ‘In Coffs Harbour alone there were more than 200 potentially preventable...