VIDEO: Man allegedly tries to flee police - but gets stuck

A MAN wanted for more than two weeks tried to allegedly flee capture by reversing into a police car before wedging his vehicle between a fence and a camper trailer.

Police had been searching for the 38-year-old for about two weeks over "numerous" drug related matters and tracked him to a Heatley property about 10.20pm Monday.

Townsville police Inspector Sean Dugger said the man was spotted in a Holden Commodore in the driveway with a 16-year-old girl.

It will be alleged he reversed his car into the police vehicle before driving forward into a fence and a camper trailer.

It will be further alleged when police approached the car they saw the man "acting suspiciously".

"He appeared to be reaching for an item, or items within the compartment," Insp Dugger said.

One officer drew his weapon and the man was then taken into custody.

Insp Dugger described the alleged offender as known to police and "highly motivated to avoid apprehension".

Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a large machete and ammunition.

The man has been charged with a string of drug offences and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The man appeared in Townsville Magistrates Court yesterday (Tuesday) where bail was refused.

He is expected to appear today. (wed)