Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

VIDEO: Inside out of control bush fire emergency

Bill North
by
8th Nov 2019 10:35 PM

SCENES of armageddon unfold in this incredible video released by the NSW Rural Fire Service of firefighters confronted with a dangerous bush fire on the NSW North Coat.

The Warringah / Pittwater Headquarters Rural Fire Bridade, based on Sydney's Northern Beaches, met the Hillville bush fire at Rainbow Flat near Taree head on.

"This Afternoon, four Warringah HQ members responded north to assist the Mid Coast District with the current fire emergency," a spokesperson said.   "This video shows our Captain and Senior Deputy Captain leading the crew into Holdens Lane, Rainbow Flat, and shows just how bad the fire situation currently is."  

Footage released by NSW Rural Fire Service of firefighters confronted with a dangerous bush fire on the NSW North Coast.
Footage released by NSW Rural Fire Service of firefighters confronted with a dangerous bush fire on the NSW North Coast. NSW RFS

  Please visit Fires Near Me to keep up to date with the emergency situation.

More Stories

armageddon bush fire nsw rfs taree
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warning system fails to keep up with emergencies

        Warning system fails to keep up with emergencies

        Breaking CLARENCE Valley residents in state of confusion as NSW RFS warning system fails to keep up with more than 12 emergency situations across north of state:

        • 8th Nov 2019 10:56 PM
        Brilliant Brad bids farewell to Grafton Ghosts in style

        premium_icon Brilliant Brad bids farewell to Grafton Ghosts in style

        Rugby League The Brittish halfback has taken an opportunity closer to home.

        Harwood bolstered by returning stars ahead of Woopi test

        premium_icon Harwood bolstered by returning stars ahead of Woopi test

        Cricket The defending premiers are yet to find a win in the competition.

        PHOTOS: Smoke engulfs valley as fires continue to burn

        PHOTOS: Smoke engulfs valley as fires continue to burn

        News FIRES at Glenreagh and Eastbank are currently on advice level.