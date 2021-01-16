India the target of ugly slur at Gabba

For the second time in a week, Australian cricket crowds are making headlines for all the wrong reasons after video emerged of Indian players called grubs.

Video from the first day of play at The Gabba clearly shows fans yelling abuse in the direction of Indian pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj.

Video shows the crowd goading Siraj and his teammates.

"Siraj, give us a wave, give us a wave, give us a wave. Siraj, you bloody grub" one fan can be heard shouting.

It comes just days after he was the subject of alleged racial abuse at the SCG.

As reported by News Corp last week, India are adamant that their young bowling star was again racially vilified at the SCG - a ground they say is notorious - despite crowd claims it was more banter than hardcore abuse.

Six men were asked to leave the ground and police and Cricket Australia launched investigations following an extraordinary incident where play stopped for at least 10 minutes while Siraj reported the alleged abuse to his captain and match officials.

Siraj has been subjected to crowd abuse already during the series

The episode was made even uglier because India have already alleged that Siraj - and fellow quick Jasprit Bumrah - were also racially abused by fans in the same section of the ground near the Brewongle Stand on Friday and Saturday.

Eye-witness accounts and police sources indicated that Sunday's clash constituted heckling rather than abuse of a racial nature, but the Indians maintain the crowd behaviour was more sinister in nature.

Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary Iines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It's sad to see this happen on the field. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 10, 2021

Indian superstar Virat Kohli tweeted his condemnation of the allegedly racist abuse to his 39.8 million followers.

"Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary lines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It's sad to see this happen on the field," wrote Kohli.

"The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once."

