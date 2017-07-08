VIDEO: Fisherman films great white biting his boat

Great White Shark circles fishing boat: A fisherman has captured a close encounter with a great white shark off Nambucca Heads.

FISHERMAN Tony Didio has today captured a close encounter with a great white shark off the coast of Nambucca Heads.

Filming the shark circling the boat, as they jigged for bait fish, Tony and his sons Jason and Micheal and their mates were amazed when the juvenile shark moved in and took a bite at the rear of the boat.

"I was standing at the back of the boat myself near the outboard filming him on my phone, and I thought geez I better move my toes, I could lose them," Tony joked.

"There was no way I wanted to jump in the water with that thing.

"He was more interested in chewing the back of my boat than the lines we had in the water.

"We were just fishing for some livies to take fishing when the white came out of the blue."

Tony said the close encounter happened about a kilometre from the entrance to Nambucca Heads Beach in about seven metres of water.

Fishing out of his 5-metre long boat, Tony estimated the shark was about 2.5 metres long.

"I reckon I've spent 40 years fishing and seen three great white sharks in that time, never a great white in such shallow water that's quite alarming," Tony said.

He said he thought the visit from the shark was a good omen with the crew cleaning up a nice catch of snapper and parrot fish to end the day.