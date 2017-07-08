19°
Sport

VIDEO: Fisherman films great white biting his boat

Matt Deans
| 8th Jul 2017 5:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FISHERMAN Tony Didio has today captured a close encounter with a great white shark off the coast of Nambucca Heads.

Filming the shark circling the boat, as they jigged for bait fish, Tony and his sons Jason and Micheal and their mates were amazed when the juvenile shark moved in and took a bite at the rear of the boat.

"I was standing at the back of the boat myself near the outboard filming him on my phone, and I thought geez I better move my toes, I could lose them," Tony joked.

"There was no way I wanted to jump in the water with that thing.

"He was more interested in chewing the back of my boat than the lines we had in the water.

"We were just fishing for some livies to take fishing when the white came out of the blue."

Tony said the close encounter happened about a kilometre from the entrance to Nambucca Heads Beach in about seven metres of water.

Fishing out of his 5-metre long boat, Tony estimated the shark was about 2.5 metres long.

"I reckon I've spent 40 years fishing and seen three great white sharks in that time, never a great white in such shallow water that's quite alarming," Tony said.

He said he thought the visit from the shark was a good omen with the crew cleaning up a nice catch of snapper and parrot fish to end the day.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast editors picks great white shark nambucca heads

Rising from the ashes

Rising from the ashes

THEY'VE been faced with unimaginable circumstances but with a positive outlook on life and the support from the community are on the way to a secure future.

Have you seen a seal?

seal spotted on south wall in the early hrs Friday morning.. 06 July 2017

Seal lounging on Coffs South Wall grabs attention

What's on across the Coffs Coast this weekend

Haven't made plans yet for the weekend? Here's some inspiration.

Gowings high-rise hotel given the 'go ahead'

An artist's impression of the high-rise hotel development proposed to be built on top of Coffs Central by Gowings Pty Ltd.

JRRP gives Gowings the go ahead to build its CBD hotel

Local Partners

'Lady hobo' working to make the world better

$44,367 was raised by the benefit aid concert, Rise Above the Flood, and now flood relief businesses will get the help they need

Rail trail crowdfunding campaign hits target

Some of the stunning scenery along the railway line between Lismore and Eltham near Woodlawn.

More than 750 people donated to the project

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Teen edits Ryan Reynolds into prom photos and he responds

GABI Dunn’s boyfriend Jeff broke up with her just after they’d gone to prom together. So she got to work and did something about it.

Robert Downey Jr interview 2017 for Spider-Man: Homecoming

Robert Downey Jr in a scene from the movie Captain America: Civil War.

Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man is still top dog in the Marvel Universe

It's almost wine time

Glass of red wine on wood barrel

Tempting us with an afternoon of wine tasting.

Amy Schumer posts full-on photo for 'National Bikini Day'

HAPPY National Bikini Day, everybody.

Karl’s been threatening to leave Today for years

Ben Fordham's farewell from Today show in 2014.

BEN Fordham reveals that Karl Stefanovic’s been threatening to walk.

Reynolds’ hilarious response to heartbroken fan

Reynolds had the perfect response for a fan whose boyfriend left her heartbroken.

Ryan Reynolds sticks up for heartbroken fan after break-up.

Dessert gamble leaves MasterChef judges ‘bamboozled’

Callan Smith has left MasterChef after a ‘bonkers’ dessert.

Callan Smith eliminated after plating “bonkers” sushi dessert.

Affordable Beachside Home, Backing onto Reserve

23 Norman Hill Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 1 2 $499,000

This beachside family home is just 250m easy walk to the beach. North facing with 3 bedrooms and great yard, it just might be your last chance to secure a position...

Spacious Jetty Townhouse with Yard

4/15 Moore Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This 3 bedroom townhouse enjoys a quiet leafy position close to the centre of the Jetty precinct, Coffs Harbour's premier tourist & lifestyle hub. Walk to great...

Sunny &amp; Central Home on 927m2, Overlooking Reserve

41 Wentworth Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $479,000

Enjoying a peaceful pocket of Coffs Harbour's town centre, with reserve across the road, this solid 3 bedroom home enjoys a sunny north facing position, private...

Exclusive Sapphire Beach lifestyle...

24 Beach Haven Court, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $595,000

On offer is a luxurious three bedroom, two bathroom, double garage home in the heart of beautiful Sapphire Beach. Recently renovated and boasting low maintenance...

Villa in cul-de-sac location...

3/10-12 Tropic Lodge Place, Korora 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $275,000 ...

Sitting in the sought after location of Korora's leafy beachside suburb is where you will find this three bedroom free standing villa with its own courtyard all on...

Unparalleled Hinterland and Ocean views...

91 Sealy Lookout Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 $975,000 ...

On offer is a quality built Hopwood home on 5 acres (approx.) with breathtaking ocean and hinterland views. Located at the top of Bruxner Park this two-storey home...

Glorious ocean views, pool, extended family living...

20 Ocean View Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 6 3 2 $795,000 ...

Taking prime position in one of Emerald Beach's most sought-after streets with expansive ocean views, this is a rare chance to secure a home in one of the Coffs...

Space to Move

26 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $470,000

With 4 bedrooms, 2 separate living spaces and a fully fenced backyard, this tidy home's design and layout will hold plenty of appeal. Currently achieving $460 per...

Stylish townhouse, perfect location, beach, cafes and lifestyle...

5/40-42 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $325,000

Beautifully presented modern, two bedroom townhouse in a neat complex with everything at your doorstep. Walking distance to beach, cafes, restaurants and shopping...

Walking distance to beach, shopping, cafes - what more do you need?...

5/34 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 3 2 1 $370,000

Location says it all. Beautiful three bedroom units like this are hard to find in the perfect position of a small complex of ten. Spacious open plan...

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Exclusive Beachside living

LUXE LIVING: This beachside home has it all.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!