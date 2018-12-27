Menu
VIDEO: Dash Cam catches boating mistake

27th Dec 2018 8:15 AM

A BOATING accident on the Mid North Coast is circulating the internet after Dash Cam Owners Australia on Facebook shared vision on the Pacific Highway.

It's not the usual kind of accident you'd imagine a boat to be involved in as there's no water in sight.

Watching the video, keep an eye on the oncoming traffic. Inparticular, the ute towing a boat.

If you're a boat owner, it might be wise to triple check you've strapped your boat onto the trailer before heading off onto the road.

