CARNAGE: A car has crashed into the property in the heart of Coffs Harbour. Frank Redward
VIDEO: Car ploughs into family's property in heart of Coffs

Sam Flanagan
by
15th Dec 2019 4:57 PM | Updated: 5:12 PM
A COFFS Harbour family has had a major scare this afternoon after a car ploughed off the Pacific Highway and into their property in the heart of town. 

The incident happened around 2.30pm when a Nissan Patrol 4WD hit a car near the Combine St lights before spearing off the highway near Ridge St.

The car narrowly missed poles and the Seventh-Day Adventist Church before going through a fence and into a family's carport, completely destroying the structure along with damaging their vehicle and balcony. 

Danny Smith saw the whole situation unfold and thought he was going to be collateral damage. 

"We were parked at the traffic lights and a four-wheel drive has come through heading south at the traffic lights and hit a car.

"He's then come across the road, hit the median strip next to our car and shot back over to the left-hand side of the road and has gone through the trees and ended up here. 

"It didn't look good... We were worried because I thought we were going to get hit in our car."

The car ploughed into the property of the Hassan's, an Iraqi family who has landed in Australia after fleeing their war-torn homeland.

"We were having lunch inside and we heard something very bad so we went outside and saw a very, very hard situation," Mr Hassan said.

"First thing we saw the car was broken and then we had to make sure the kids were okay. We saw the balcony was broken and our car was broken.

"Until now, my wife was so scared.. it's a hard situation."

Mr Hassan's wife was shaken by the event and was taken to hospital. Some of the family's children said the noise of the vehicle crashing into the carport reminded them of bombs going off in Iraq.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance said they treated the male driver at the scene before transporting him to the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital. 

They believe the man may have had a medical episode before the crash.

The spokesman said it's a busy time of year for the NSW Ambulance on the Coffs Coast, as a rising population over  a big area keeps them on high alert.

