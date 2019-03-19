VIDEO: Candidates respond to Great Koala National Park plans
The Coffs Coast Advocate spoke to candidates in the March 23 state election about the emerging plans for a Great Koala National Park.
See what the candidates had to say:
The Coffs Coast Advocate spoke to candidates in the March 23 state election about the emerging plans for a Great Koala National Park.
See what the candidates had to say:
News POLICE are appealing for public assistance after a man was threatened with a knife and mugged while walking along the Pacific Hwy.
News WATCH: Christ Church Cathedral prayer vigil livestream
News No warrants needed to search homes and cars of convicted dealers
Politics Candidate defends accusations of party's links to white supremacy