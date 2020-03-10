VIDEO: Brazen crooks ram raid bottle shop

DETECTIVES believe ram raids on Gold Coast bottle shops overnight may be linked.

The break and enters occurred at liquor stores at Tallebudgera and Currumbin Waters in the early hours.

Queensland Police are investigating the ram raid of a bottle shop on the corner of Trees Rd and Tallebudgera Connection Rd about 1am on Tuesday morning. One of the thieves reaches over the shop counter.

About 1am, a stolen white Mitsubishi ASX SUV occupied by two men reversed through the front glass doors of a bottle shop on the corner of Trees Rd and Tallebudgera Connection Rd.

The doors were forced into the middle of the shop and a drink fridge was pushed over, creating quite a mess for the business.

Police believe the break and enter may be connected to another ram raid which occurred early this morning.



Entering the store, the two men took bottles of alcohol from shelves before dashing back to the Mitsubishi and driving from the area, leaving the car park east towards Trees Rd.

The car which was badly damaged had been stolen during an earlier burglary on Latimers Crossing Rd, Advancetown.

Police have described one of the men as wearing a distinctive Raiders hooded jumper.

Detectives are working to determine whether the Tallebudgera ram raid is connected to the similar incident at Currumbin.

A vehicle was reversed into a vacant store next to a bottle shop on Ware St between midnight and 4am.

Know more? Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.