VIDEO: Barilaro can't wait for tee off

Brad Greenshields
by

IF THIS video is any guide the Deputy Premier is really looking forward to the two great ALPG tournaments being played on the Coffs Coast at the end of summer.

After helping to announce the The Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville to be played at the Bonville Golf Resort from February 22 to 25 and the Women's NSW Open to be played at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club from March 1 to 4, John Barilaro loaded a video to his Facebook page that highlighted the beauty of not only Bonville's layout but the Coffs Coast's beaches and the iconic Big Banana.

Being the Minister for Regional NSW, the state Nationals leader clearly has a passion for bringing sporting events to the regions.

The video shows he clearly has a love for our region and Bonville Golf Resort.

It also shows that Mr Barilaro's golf swing could do with a little work but he doesn't mind, so long as regional towns get their deserved place in the spotlight.

"One of the drivers is actually sporting events and major domestic events," Mr Barilaro said in the video

"When you've got a golf course like Bonville and you then add to that a great tournament like the Australian Ladies Classic for the next five years, you have an opportunity not just to promote the sport itself, not just Bonville and Coffs Harbour, but exactly what regional NSW is all about."

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser, local golf professional Emma de Groot and Deputy Premier John Barilaro at Bonville Golf Resort last week for the ALPG tournament announcement.
Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser, local golf professional Emma de Groot and Deputy Premier John Barilaro at Bonville Golf Resort last week for the ALPG tournament announcement. Trevor Veale

