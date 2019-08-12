Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

VIDEO: All the best highlights from the AIC rugby league

by Lachlan Grey
12th Aug 2019 5:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Marist College Ashgrove are short odds to clinch a historic double after easing past a resilient St Laurence's College in Round 3 of the AIC rugby league competition.

The reigning rugby union premiers proved last week's introduction to AIC league was no fluke by smashing St Laurence's 52-4 at Tivoli Sportsground, claiming outright top spot on the ladder.

The blue and golds rattled off three tries in the opening 13 minutes, the first of which came from a Lauries error, but the match was closer than the scoreline suggested with Lauries pushing within 12 points late in the first half.

Their 26th minute try was hard earned after Ashgrove's try just before oranges stopped Lauries' momentum and helped the favourites start their second half with a bang.

In Saturday's other matches, St Patrick's College, Shorncliffe recovered well to defeat St Edmund's College 46-0 while Charlie Kwock Sun Barker was a standout leading Iona College to a 52-10 win over Villanova College.

aic rugby match

Top Stories

    MUST READ: 19 biggest moments from the 2019 Group 2 season

    premium_icon MUST READ: 19 biggest moments from the 2019 Group 2 season

    Rugby League FROM refs walking off the job, commentators being arrested mid match and games ending in brawls to stunning debuts and thrilling finishes, 2019 had it all.

    Councillor says ‘call in the experts’ for a review

    premium_icon Councillor says ‘call in the experts’ for a review

    News A Councillor is calling for a review and fears divisions will linger

    Designing to the dollar or designing the best?

    premium_icon Designing to the dollar or designing the best?

    News Has the RMS been designing to the dollar, instead of designing the best bypass?

    IN COURT: The alleged offenders facing the magistrate today

    premium_icon IN COURT: The alleged offenders facing the magistrate today

    News A list of the accused due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court.