Roar have Victory on alert

MELBOURNE Victory coach Marco Kurz says the days of scoring for fun against Brisbane Roar are over.

The Roar conceded a staggering 71 goals in 27 A-League matches last season.

The Victory netted 11 in their three games against Brisbane, while the then Kurz-coached Adelaide United also scored 11 in three matches against the Roar.

But Kurz is predicting anything but a goal-fest when his Victory side takes on Robbie Fowler's Roar at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

"You will not have so much chances against them," Kurz said.

"We watched a couple of games from them and what I saw was a very well-organised team.

"They played with a back five, (were) very solid, strong boys … (many) of them played the last years in England. It means they are strong in defending.

"They are compact, they are disciplined, they look much fitter than last season … for me a good team. We must be well-prepared."

George Blackwood gets in on the act against Roar last season. Photo: AAP Image/Kelly Barnes

Kurz said his side, whose only goal in two matches this season has come from the penalty spot, could not afford to be wasteful.

"If you have a chance to create a good moment, or to finish, you must bring the ball on target or in the goal," he said.

"You must work hard, because for us, it's also the difference in climate in Brisbane. It will be hot and humid, and that will be another challenge.

"(We can't) give them too much space, too much chances, wait for the right moment, create a lot of pressure in our offence to create chances and we must be better in the finishing."

Fowler echoed Kurz's sentiments in saying the Roar were a different proposition this season.

"Performances and results last year, they weren't great, but we're a new team," Fowler said.

"We can't dwell on what happened last year. We've got to focus on what we can do to alter people's perceptions of what happened last year.

"Now it's the results that we need to get right and that's what we plan on doing."

Likely teams: Roar: Crocombe, Neville, Aldred (c), Gillesphey, McGing, O'Neill, Mauk, O'Shea, O'Toole, Inman, O'Donovan.

Victory: Thomas, Roux, Donachie, Deng, Traore, Broxham, Poulsen, Dobras, Kamsoba, Toivonen (c), Nabbout