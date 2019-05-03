Menu
CHARGING HARD: SCU Marlins' outside centre Patrick Ruwhiu in the clear. The Marlins will be out for their first win today.
Victory crucial for both sides in derby

Sam Flanagan
3rd May 2019 1:35 PM
RUGBY UNION: The first local derby of the year between the Coffs Harbour Snappers and SCU Marlins will unfold this afternoon, with a win vital for both sides.

The Marlins are coming off a heavy loss to the competition frontrunners the Hastings Valley Vikings last weekend and are yet to record their first victory for 2019.

The side was missing players last week against the Vikings and will be itching to put their best foot forward against their cross-town rivals away from home.

Meanwhile the Snappers are one-from-two and will be hoping to build on a last-start triumph against the Kempsey Cannonballs.

The Snappers managed to pile on 50 points in the win but will look to improve their defence as they leaked 40 points in the high-scoring encounter.

Rain is forecast this afternoon, which will make ball handling a big key to victory for both sides.

Kick-off for the match is 3pm today at Coffs Rugby Park, with under-16s, under-18s and reserves all on beforehand.

In the other match this weekend, the Cannonballs host the Vikings at Crescent Head.

The Port Macquarie Pirates have the bye.

coffs harbour snappers mid north coast rugby union rugby union scu marlins
