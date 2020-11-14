Victoria’s new border concern

Victoria is finally enjoying its freedom again as restrictions on the state continue to ease. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

One of Victoria's biggest COVID concerns is people from NSW bringing the virus in, Deputy Chief Health Officer Allen Cheng said on Saturday.

Victoria now has three active cases in the whole of the state, compared to 23 active cases in NSW, nine active cases in Queensland, and 53 in New Zealand.

Professor Cheng said Victoria's case numbers were "about as good as it can get" after the state recorded zero new cases and zero new deaths for the 15th day in a row on Saturday.

"What we're still concerned about are two things," he said.

"One is that there may still be the potential for hidden chains of transmission out there - obviously that chance is decreasing as time goes on.

"And then, obviously, the potential from incursion of cases from outside, from New Zealand or New South Wales."

NSW will open its border to Victoria from Monday, November 23.

There were also no new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, making it the 15th "double donut day" for the state.

In the 24 hours to Saturday morning, 14,614 Victorians were tested for the coronavirus.

The NSW Victoria border will reopen on November 23, after it was closed to protect the northern state from Victoria’s deadly second wave - but when it reopens, the fears will be reversed. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger

Professor Cheng also said on Saturday 515 historical unknown cases had been reclassified after the Department of Health and Human Services deployed a new data mining algorithm.

There were about 4,200 historical COVID cases with an unknown source, meaning DHHS does not know how the person caught the virus.

The reclassified cases are mostly from July and August.

The algorithm analysed information such as workplaces, residential addresses, and outbreak locations to find links that were not discovered manually, Professor Cheng said.

"It's important to correct the record so that we can analyse the data correctly to make sure we have learnings for next time," he said.

Meanwhile, Melbourne residents flocked out of the city on Friday evening, as the city celebrated its first opportunity to have a weekend getaway in months.

The 'ring of steel' banning travel of more than 25 kilometres from the home, and Melbourne residents going to regional Victoria, was lifted from Monday.

The next step on the 'Roadmap to Recovery' for Victoria is scheduled for next Sunday, November 22.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Monday the following changes to restrictions would come into effect from 11.59pm on that Sunday:

Up to 10 people will be allowed inside a home at one time

Up to 50 people can gather outdoors

Indoor physical recreation - including gyms - can have up to 100 people with classes of up to 20

Indoor community sport can go ahead with up to 100 people and outdoor with up to 500 people

Weddings and funerals allowed with up to 100 people unless at private residence

Hospitality venues can have 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors

For the full list see the 'Third Steps' guide at the bottom of this statement from Daniel Andrews.

Originally published as Victoria's new border concern