Victorian woman shot in face by police in Coffs gets jailed

A VICTORIAN woman who was shot in the face by police in 2011 after a botched robbery in Coffs Harbour has been jailed.

Hopeless hoaxer Georgia Kirby, 30, was sentenced for 15 months with a non-parole period of nine months after she ripped off her insurance company for almost $16,000.

According to the Geelong Advertiser, Kirby received a payout for having her Holden Commodore stolen in 2015.

But when police found the same car at her home eight months after, she had no explanation.

"She denied any knowledge of the vehicle in her driveway being the same one she'd reported stolen,” police prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Geoff Lamb told the Geelong Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Kirby scored $13,500 to replace her car and a further $2300 to hire cars in the weeks after the fake robbery.

The court was told Kirby had been abusing substances for half her life, and had been in trouble with the law often since 2011, when she was shot in the face by police during a botched robbery in Coffs Harbour.

Magistrate Frank Jones said he believed a period on parole would be much more effective than a community corrections order once the woman was released from jail.

On counts of obtaining property by deception, obtaining financial advantage by deception, making a false report to police, theft and three counts of failing to answer bail he jailed the woman for 15 months with a non-parole period of nine months.