Victorian pair plead not guilty to Coffs Covid-19 breaches

The pair will appear in court again on September 21.

The pair will appear in court again on September 21.

A VICTORIAN pair who were arrested in Coffs Harbour for allegedly breaching COVID-19 restrictions have pleaded not guilty in court.

John Padlie, aged 32, and Seon Theresa Lee, 29, appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court this week on charges of not complying with a noticed direction under the Public Health Act.

Police allege Mr Padlie and Ms Lee had entered NSW on July 27 on a transit permit, before staying at Port Macquarie on August 2.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Highway patrol then stopped the pair’s unregistered vehicle outside a hotel on the Pacific Hwy soon after midnight on Sunday.

They were arrested and charged.

The pair had their conditional bail continued at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday.

They will appear in the same court again on September 21.

There are currently no cases of Covid-19 on the Mid North Coast, according to the latest data from NSW Health.

More than 3,100 tests for Covid-19 have been undertaken in the Coffs Harbour LGA in total at a rate of 40 per 1000.