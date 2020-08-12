Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The pair will appear in court again on September 21.
The pair will appear in court again on September 21.
News

Victorian pair plead not guilty to Coffs Covid-19 breaches

Jasmine Minhas
12th Aug 2020 5:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A VICTORIAN pair who were arrested in Coffs Harbour for allegedly breaching COVID-19 restrictions have pleaded not guilty in court.

John Padlie, aged 32, and Seon Theresa Lee, 29, appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court this week on charges of not complying with a noticed direction under the Public Health Act.

Police allege Mr Padlie and Ms Lee had entered NSW on July 27 on a transit permit, before staying at Port Macquarie on August 2.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Highway patrol then stopped the pair’s unregistered vehicle outside a hotel on the Pacific Hwy soon after midnight on Sunday.

They were arrested and charged.

The pair had their conditional bail continued at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday.

They will appear in the same court again on September 21.

There are currently no cases of Covid-19 on the Mid North Coast, according to the latest data from NSW Health.

More than 3,100 tests for Covid-19 have been undertaken in the Coffs Harbour LGA in total at a rate of 40 per 1000.

coffs harbour local court coronavirus restrictions covid-19 breaches covid-19coffs
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Breakers women run riot in huge victory over Saints

        Premium Content Breakers women run riot in huge victory over Saints

        AFL Johanson boots six goals as side remain undefeated after four rounds

        DA update on Cultural and Civic Space

        Premium Content DA update on Cultural and Civic Space

        Council News The DA attracted more than 800 submissions.

        FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Bizarre sport makes ‘chess look sexy’

        Premium Content FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Bizarre sport makes ‘chess look sexy’

        Boxing Ever heard of chessboxing? Col Hennessy goes behind the grandstand to explain the...

        Airport re-zoning bid raises questions

        Premium Content Airport re-zoning bid raises questions

        News One councillor is asking – just who is making this request?