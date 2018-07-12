Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three males fled from the stolen vehicle on Monday that was seized by Coffs Clarence Police for forensic examination.
Three males fled from the stolen vehicle on Monday that was seized by Coffs Clarence Police for forensic examination. Frank Redward
News

Victorian pair charged after stolen car crashes

Janine Watson
by
12th Jul 2018 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO of the three men, who police allege fled from the scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Coffs Harbour this week have faced court.

Police allege the men were travelling inside a Holden Commodore that was reported stolen from a Victorian shopping centre on July 6, when it came under police notice, while driving erratically on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour on Monday about 10.20pm.

When officers attempted to stop the sedan on Arthur St, the driver allegedly turned and drove down the wrong side of the highway toward Mastracolas Road, the Coffs Harbour Local Court was told.

The vehicle continued for a short distance before it crashed into the kerb on Orlando St.

Police allege three men then ran through bushland at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Bray and Orlando Sts.

Photos
View Gallery

Officers with assistance from the Dog Unit, conducted an extensive search of the area, however the men were not found that night.

With some assistance from the public, three men were taken into custody in the Park Beach area on Tuesday afternoon.

At this stage no charges have been made in relation to the crash or the vehicle's theft, while a third men arrested was released without charge.

Coffs Clarence Acting Crime Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Peter O'Reilly pointed out the investigation is ongoing and now involves Victorian police.

Mark Stevens, 25, from Dingley Village, Victoria, was convicted and fined $500 for possessing a prohibited drug.

He was ordered to serve a 12-month good behaviour bond for dishonestly obtaining property (fuel at the Heatherbrae Coles Express on July 9) to the value of $56.04.

Linden Fredricks 33, from Narre Warrent South, Victoria was convicted and fined $500 for possessing a prohibited drug after police allegedly found him in possession of 1.6 grams of an illegal steroid.

Related Items

charges coffs harbour crash drugs local court police stolen vehicle
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Coffs Harbour's Most Influential

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour's Most Influential

    News The Coffs Coast Advocate lists the people effecting change in our community.

    Council votes to give funds to a Coffs Harbour movie

    premium_icon Council votes to give funds to a Coffs Harbour movie

    News News from this week's Coffs Harbour City Council meeting

    Armed robbery accused faces court

    premium_icon Armed robbery accused faces court

    News Meat cleaver and screwdriver used in two separate robberies.

    Beaches evacuated after several shark sightings

    premium_icon Beaches evacuated after several shark sightings

    News Sharks spotted at Coffs Coast beaches and near estuary mouths.

    Local Partners