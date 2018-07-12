Victorian pair charged after stolen car crashes

Three males fled from the stolen vehicle on Monday that was seized by Coffs Clarence Police for forensic examination.

TWO of the three men, who police allege fled from the scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Coffs Harbour this week have faced court.

Police allege the men were travelling inside a Holden Commodore that was reported stolen from a Victorian shopping centre on July 6, when it came under police notice, while driving erratically on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour on Monday about 10.20pm.

When officers attempted to stop the sedan on Arthur St, the driver allegedly turned and drove down the wrong side of the highway toward Mastracolas Road, the Coffs Harbour Local Court was told.

The vehicle continued for a short distance before it crashed into the kerb on Orlando St.

Police allege three men then ran through bushland at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Bray and Orlando Sts.

Officers with assistance from the Dog Unit, conducted an extensive search of the area, however the men were not found that night.

With some assistance from the public, three men were taken into custody in the Park Beach area on Tuesday afternoon.

At this stage no charges have been made in relation to the crash or the vehicle's theft, while a third men arrested was released without charge.

Coffs Clarence Acting Crime Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Peter O'Reilly pointed out the investigation is ongoing and now involves Victorian police.

Mark Stevens, 25, from Dingley Village, Victoria, was convicted and fined $500 for possessing a prohibited drug.

He was ordered to serve a 12-month good behaviour bond for dishonestly obtaining property (fuel at the Heatherbrae Coles Express on July 9) to the value of $56.04.

Linden Fredricks 33, from Narre Warrent South, Victoria was convicted and fined $500 for possessing a prohibited drug after police allegedly found him in possession of 1.6 grams of an illegal steroid.