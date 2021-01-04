Menu
Victoria's coronavirus cluster source remains unfound
News

Victoria records three new cases

by Anthony Piovesan
4th Jan 2021 10:05 AM

Victoria has recorded three new locally acquired cases of coronavirus on Monday as 32,468 Victorians were tested in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health also confirmed one new case in overseas arrivals.

There are 36 active COVID-19 cases across the state.

It comes as health officials revealed a plan for a zero-case day by as early as this weekend as they look to ease restrictions by mid-January.

Under the state's COVID response strategy, multiple consecutive days of zero new cases could see a lifting of restrictions.

This would mean the limit on private gatherings could be eased back to 30 by mid-January after being reduced to 15.

People would also no longer have to wear masks indoors outside their homes.

