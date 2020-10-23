Menu
Health

Victoria records one new virus case

by Anthony Piovesan
23rd Oct 2020 9:03 AM

 

Victoria recorded just one new coronavirus infection and no deaths on Friday as new fears of outbreaks in Melbourne's northern suburbs emerge.

The city's 14-day rolling average has fallen from 6.1 to 5.5.

It comes as 16 cases are now related to six households across the northern suburbs, with 73 close contacts now in isolation from East Preston Islamic College after a student attended the school and then tested positive.

It's been revealed two older siblings had tested positive to coronavirus, but on October 17, the family received clearance from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to send the two siblings back to school, with no mention of the third sibling.

The family sent him back to school, but on Tuesday the DHHS notified the school the third sibling should have still been self-isolating despite testing negative until that point.

Pop-up COVID testing sites emerge across Melbourne’s northern suburbs as hundreds go into isolation. Picture: Andrew Henshaw/NCA NewsWire
Dallas Brooks Primary School was also closed on Wednesday as a precaution after a close contact of the East Preston Islamic College student was identified there, while up to 120 people living in a social housing block in Broadmeadows are in isolation after a positive case emerged in a household.

There is now a testing blitz across Dallas, Roxburgh Park, Broadmeadows, Preston and West Heidelberg, with all residents encouraged to get tested.

There are 10 mystery cases in Melbourne - and zero in regional Victoria.

 

 

Regional Victoria has a daily case average of just 0.3.

More detail on Friday's new cases is expected later at the Premier's daily media briefing.

coronavirus covid-19 health victoria

