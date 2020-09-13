Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Victoria records 41 new virus cases

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
13th Sep 2020 8:52 AM

 

Victoria has recorded 41 new virus cases on Sunday after the state recorded the lowest number in three months a day earlier.

On the day strict lockdown measures were originally drafted to ease, seven deaths have also been reported.

On Saturday, Victoria recorded 37 new coronavirus infections, which was the lowest daily increase since June 26.

The Sunday tally is lower than Friday's 43, which fell from 51 the day before.

 

Sunday, September 13 was the date Victoria's harsh six-week lockdown was supposed to end, and some changes will come into effect from midnight tonight.

Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to front the media later in the day.

It comes as a second day of anti-lockdown protests are planned for Victoria on Sunday, after 14 people were charged and 51 fined on Saturday.

Protesters are expected to reveal the location of today's anti-lockdown rally after 10.30am.

 

 

Originally published as Victoria records 41 new virus cases

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘You’ve done nothing’: Family furious over teen suicide inaction

        Premium Content ‘You’ve done nothing’: Family furious over teen suicide...

        News The family of a 14-year-old boy who suicided after relentless bullying left a coronial inquest into his death hopeful the system that let him down was going to change.

        50+ PHOTOS: Rising stars face off in nine goal CPL thriller

        Premium Content 50+ PHOTOS: Rising stars face off in nine goal CPL thriller

        Soccer Sawtell Scorpions welcome a well-drilled North Coast FC in a battle for the ages

        Munro looking to make it First Time Lucky in Urunga Cup

        Premium Content Munro looking to make it First Time Lucky in Urunga Cup

        Horses Coffs trainer has nose in front as gold-star gallopers line up for top feature in...

        Sawtell stars headline North Coastal Zone cricket side

        Premium Content Sawtell stars headline North Coastal Zone cricket side

        Cricket Five fantastic females from Sawtell have been picked alongside Coffs Clarence...