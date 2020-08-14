Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

OUTBREAK GROWS: Victoria records 372 cases, 14 deaths

14th Aug 2020 8:57 AM

 

 

Authorities in Victoria have confirmed 372 new infections and 14 deaths linked to the disease. It comes after the 287 new cases and eight deaths yesterday. 

 

This is 94 more cases since yesterday, but the seven-day daily average shows case numbers are still trending downwards.

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks victoria

Just In

    How to tell you are affluent

    How to tell you are affluent
    • 14th Aug 2020 9:36 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Protect the cookies: Guides get huge security grant

        Premium Content Protect the cookies: Guides get huge security grant

        Community Hall to be upgraded as government chips in for works – with no biscuits changing hands

        Expansion of beach holiday park could end in ‘tragedy’

        Premium Content Expansion of beach holiday park could end in ‘tragedy’

        Council News Residents aired their concerns before Councillors.

        Man charged over crash that killed much-loved local

        Premium Content Man charged over crash that killed much-loved local

        News The man is facing negligent and dangerous driving charges.

        REVEALED: Plans for a $5-million women’s rehab centre

        Premium Content REVEALED: Plans for a $5-million women’s rehab centre

        News Adele House is proposing to build a much-needed residential rehab centre for women.