Victoria has recorded 14 new virus cases and eight more deaths on Friday, the Department of Health has confirmed.

It's the highest daily death count since September 17, bringing the state's death toll to 781.

But the low case figures recorded consistently across this week means Melbourne's crucial 14-day average remains firmly below 30, standing at 25.1.

The drop in cases also points towards a possible easing of lockdown restrictions before the scheduled date in late October.

Business owners will be listening in when Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to announce some easing of restrictions on Sunday. Picture: David Crosling/NCA NewsWire

Metropolitan Melbourne's 14-day average has achieved the state's 30 to 50 case range required to move to the second step on the State Government's COVID-19 road map recovery plan from September 28.

That step will allow childcare centres to reopen, schools to begin a staged return to classrooms and outdoor gatherings of up to five people from two households.

Eighteen active cases were linked to the Casey community cluster, Melbourne's deadliest COVID-19 outbreak outside aged care facilities.

While there were 16 active cases connected to Footscray Hospital and 10 at the Alfred Hospital.

The 14-day average for regional Victoria has fallen to 0.8.

There are 34 cases of an unknown source in metropolitan Melbourne and none across regional Victoria.

Originally published as Victoria records 14 new virus cases