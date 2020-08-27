Victoria hit by third deadliest day



Victoria has recorded another huge spike in COVID-19 deaths, with 23 more fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

This makes it the state's third deadliest day since the coronavirus pandemic began.

#COVID19VicData for 27 August, 2020. 113 new cases detected in Victoria yesterday. We are sad to also report an additional 23 lives lost. More information will be available later today. pic.twitter.com/bmyArndpsb — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 26, 2020

Health authorities also announced 113 new virus cases, which is a noticeable decrease on yesterday's 149 infections.

It comes after the state recorded its second deadliest day of the pandemic, with 24 fatalities confirmed on Wednesday.

Premier Daniel Andrews has copped major criticism for his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, with the state's top doctors likening it to witnessing a "slow car crash".