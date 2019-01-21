Menu
David and Victoria Beckham loved up on Instagram.
Celebrity

Beckham breaks silence on divorce rumours

by Mary Gallagher
21st Jan 2019 6:20 AM

VICTORIA Beckham has admitted that speculation about her marriage to David Beckham can be quite "frustrating".

The couple were hit by unfounded claims that their 19-year marriage was on the rocks last year, which the 44-year-old has now described as "annoying".

Discussing the rumours, the fashion designer told the Guardian: "It can get quite frustrating. But I leave it to my PR team. I don't get involved."

She added: "You do have to be quite controlling because people do believe what they read, and when it's completely fabricated, that's really annoying."

The mum-of-four went on to praise her husband for helping run the household while she is busy with her fashion empire.

During the interview she made a point of saying he was "at home in London doing the school run, cooking dinner, helping with homework so that I can be here".

In recent years David has taken on a more hands-on role parenting Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, Harper, seven, while Victoria is busy with work.

The former Spice Girl went on to praise David for his culinary skills - admitting he takes the reigns in that department.

"I never cook," she confessed. "I used to - when we lived in Spain, I used to cook a lot.

"But these days I don't tend to get home till late, so dinner wouldn't be ready till quite late. David's a really good cook."

View this post on Instagram

Turkey perfection 🎄 @gordongram

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Last year David added further speculation to the state of their marriage when he described it as "complicated".

In the TV interview on The Sunday Project, David said: "When you've been married for the amount of time that we have, it's always hard work.

"It becomes a little more complicated."

 

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission

