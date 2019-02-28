Victim tells of terror at hands of ‘predator’ ex

Daniel Rooney, 25, violently abducted his ex-girlfriend and took her on a horror roadtrip for 18-hours. He was led to a waiting police van by two Queensland police officers. PICTURE: MARC MCCORMACK

Daniel Rooney, 25, violently abducted his ex-girlfriend and took her on a horror roadtrip for 18-hours. He was led to a waiting police van by two Queensland police officers. PICTURE: MARC MCCORMACK

A YOUNG woman who was bound, gagged, strangled, abducted, raped and driven off a cliff by a stalker plunging 73m through the air has broken her silence about the "rollercoaster" of her traumatic ordeal.

The woman, who cannot be named under law to protect sexual assault victims, today read out a victim impact statement at the sentencing of ex-lover Daniel Lewis Matthew Rooney, 24, in Cairns Supreme Court.

She suffered multiple fractures, cuts and bruising to her face, head and back after the Port Douglas chef drove his vehicle with her as his captive off a steep embankment at Kuranda Range on June 13 last year.

Rooney had earlier pleaded guilty to offences of stalking, rape, burglary, dangerous driving, choking and deprivation of liberty.

"You could have held my neck a little longer, punched me a bit harder, put your foot on the accelerator a little more or a little less,'' she said.

"Sometimes I have these horrible thoughts that if you had gone a little further I wouldn't have to live with this fear and dark cloud above me.

"I hate what you did to me, betrayed my trust, invaded my home, strangled me, assaulted me, raped me.

"And you could have taken my life."

Daniel Rooney, 25, violently abducted his ex-girlfriend and took her on a horror roadtrip for 18-hours. He was led to a waiting police van by two Queensland police officers. PICTURE: MARC MCCORMACK

Fighting back tears in an emotional testimony, family and friends in the public gallery also openly wept as she told of her ongoing trauma and pain at the hands of her ex-boyfriend after a busted relationship of 18 months.

She said she felt let down by the court system when he was allowed out on bail after he first broke into her home and strangled her.

"You were my first boyfriend. I wish I never met you.

"You went from being my protector to my predator overnight.

"You went and hurt me when I was in my most vulnerable state, asleep and in my home."

She told how her greatest horror came when he kidnapped, bashed and raped her before a wild police pursuit ended with them plunging 73m off a cliff.

"I have never felt such fear and adrenaline as I felt when I realized what was happening to me in the car that morning.

"I have flashbacks of regaining consciousness, crying hysterically, you yelling at me, I feel terrorized, from finding out all the acts you committed against me while I was knocked unconscious and helpless.

"I feel disgusting knowing you raped me. Thinking about it now makes me feel sick.

"You took advantage of my body in the state it was in.

"I have the worst flashbacks being the car when we were chased by police and the moment you drove off the range.

"I thought I was going to die."

Crown Prosecutor Nigel Rees suggested a sentence of between 10 and 12 years imprisonment.

Judge Jim Henry has reserved his decision to be handed down in Cairns Supreme Court at 10am on March 12.