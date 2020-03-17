VICTIM SPEAKS: How sex predator masseur manipulated clients

Police arrested the then 66-year-old Timothy Moffatt outside his massage parlour in 2014.

Police arrested the then 66-year-old Timothy Moffatt outside his massage parlour in 2014.

"HE WAS a registered professional so I thought he could be trusted. But he was a predator - and he was very clever."

Local marriage celebrant Samantha Dawson burst into tears out of sheer relief when she heard the masseur who had assaulted her - and at least 47 other female clients - died in jail last week.

"He was really evil," she said.

"For me it was inappropriate touching but for other women it was a lot worse."

Remedial massage therapist Timothy Moffatt was skilled in the art of manipulation.

For more than a decade he managed to get away with grooming and indecently ­assaulting his female clients and would use inappropriate "relaxation" techniques on them, which included touching their breasts and genitalia.

Ms Dawson said he would convince his victims these techniques were normal and would give them follow-up phone calls insisting they return for another appointment.

He had manipulated Ms Dawson to see him up to three times.

"I was only new to Coffs at the time and I had been struggling with sore shoulders," she said.

"A trusted health insurer had actually recommended him to me.

"In the sessions he would manipulate you into thinking what he was doing was necessary. He told me it was to help drain the lymphatic system.

"I said to my husband, Scott, I didn't want to go back because I thought he was creepy but he kept ringing me. I was really unsure about the situation."

It wasn't until 2014 when 66-year-old Moffatt was arrested after a 25-year-old woman complained he had inappropriately touched her breasts while undergoing a remedial massage.

When Ms Dawson saw the arrest on the news, she knew she had to come forward.

"I just remember thinking I need to be brave," she said.

"I've got a daughter and I just thought this is awful, I need to stand up and say my bit. I couldn't bear the thought of any more women being subjected to that."

Celebrant Samantha Dawson has revealed how former masseur Timothy Moffatt, who has died in jail, would manipulate and indecently assault his female clients.

After Moffatt's arrest was published and broadcast in the media, dozens of women like Ms Dawson came forward with accounts of being indecently assaulted by the masseur between 2004-14. They ranged in age from 18 to 70.

Coffs/Clarence detectives established Strike Force Trotline and interviewed up to 100 people.

"The investigation went on for years because he wouldn't admit to the crimes and there were so many victims to process," Ms Dawson said.

"But throughout it all the police were very sensitive."

Moffatt faced sentencing in 2016 after entering a late guilty plea. He was sentenced to 13 years' imprisonment with a non-parole period of nine years, on 37 counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault.

Ms Dawson was one of several women who read out victim impact statements.

"Even though he was shooting me dirty looks the whole time, it felt really empowering," she said.

"But the sad thing about it all was the destruction he left behind. The sentencing was the first time a lot of us victims were together - some women said they could no longer go to the doctor alone, some lost their jobs and some lost their partners.

"His actions just had a devastating impact on a lot of people."

Moffatt, who would have been eligible for parole in 2023, died last week in jail.

Coffs Clarence Police District senior detective Sergeant Peter O'Reilly, who headed the 2014 investigation that led to Moffatt's conviction, confirmed the death to the Advocate. He would not speculate on the cause of death.

Ms Dawson has shared her story in hope of encouraging people to speak out in these situations.

"It took that long to get somebody as evil as him off the streets. It's really important to trust your gut instinct and stand up for yourself."