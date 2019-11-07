Vicious bashing over disabled car park

A Perth father has allegedly been viciously attacked by a group after confronting a driver, who he said had illegally parked in a disabled spot.

David Fletcher said he was "blindsided" by the "cowardly" attack launched on him by the group, who he confronted about parking in the bay reserved for people with a disabled parking permit on Tuesday.

Mr Fletcher was knocked unconscious by the attack, which saw him punched in the head, and tackled to the ground. He was left lying on the footpath after the alleged beating, and reportedly walked himself to a chemist looking for help after he regained consciousness.

Mr Fletcher, a father of four, began talking to the group of people over a white Subaru sedan, which was parked in a disabled parking spot outside a shopping centre in Atwell, southwest of the Perth CBD.

Mr Fletcher (white T-shirt) confronted the group about parking in a disabled spot. Picture: 9 News

He said he saw the Subaru parked in the disabled bay and confronted the group, pointing out that the vehicle was illegally parked.

In Australia, parking in a disabled spot without a permit comes with a fine of $572, and carries a demerit point.

"They all started hurling abuse, and I was basically explaining to them, 'This disabled bay is for disabled people'," he told 9 News.

He said he remembers "foul words" from one of the females. He was also allegedly punched in the jaw during the attack.

Mr Fletcher was knocked unconscious, and later walked to a nearby chemist, asking for assistance, according to 7 News. He was reportedly bleeding form the head and suffering from a suspected concussion.

He spent the day in Fiona Stanley Hospital undergoing tests, and said after being discharged he continued to suffer from headaches and nausea.

Police yesterday arrested a Spearwood man, 23, charging him with an assault occasioning bodily harm. He will face court at a later date.

Police have released CCTV footage of the white Subaru to Council, advising if the driver is found to have illegally parked in the bay she faces hefty penalties.

A confrontation ensued over the disabled parking spot. Picture: 9 News

Mr Fletcher was knocked unconscious by the attack. Picture: 9 News