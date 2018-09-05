$1M reward for cold case linked to Sydney man

VICTORIAN police hope a $1 million dollar reward will result in a Sydney man being charged with a decades old murder.

The man is the prime suspect in the 1988 bashing death of Calabrian-born extortion victim and Melbourne concrete company boss Salvatore "Sam" Rotiroti.

Cold case squad detectives believe a number of Sydney people related to the slain concreter have information which could see the key suspect charged with the Rotiroti murder.

But they are refusing to co-operate with police because they are terrified of the prime suspect, who is also of Calabrian background.

Despite the lack of help from family members, detectives believe they are closing in on the killer, who moved to Sydney from Geelong decades ago.

Murder victim Salvatore Rotiroti

They hope a $1 million reward being revealed in The Daily Telegraph today will entice those with knowledge of who murdered the father of five to come forward.

Salvatore Rotiroti, 46, had paid a $100,000 ransom to have his kidnapped son Tony released and the extortionist was trying to get more cash out of him at the time of the murder.

Today is the 30th anniversary of Mr Rotiroti's son Vince finding his father's body lying in a pool of blood in the driveway of their family home in Purrumbete Avenue in the Geelong suburb of Manifold Heights.

"All I want is justice for my father, he was my best friend," Vince Rotiroti told The Daily Telegraph.

MORE: REWARD TO FIND WHO MURDERED MARIA SMITH

Police believe members of three Calabrian families who knew the murder victim well - and who were related to him by blood or marriage - are the most likely people to have evidence that could see the key suspect charged.

They are members of the Rotiroti, Zangari and Iannuzzi clans in Sydney, Melbourne and Geelong.

Their very real fear the prime suspect will harm them if they inform on him over the murder of Mr Rotiroti has prompted detectives to today offer them protection if they reveal what they know.

Salvatore Rotiroti was killed in the driveway of his Manifold Heights home

Vincent Zangari was charged on September 29, 1988, with the murder of his uncle Salvatore Rotiroti, 46.

Aged 21 at the time and then living with his family in Geelong, he was released on bail in December that year.

The murder charge was dropped in October 1989, after a number of witnesses who had implicated Mr Zangari withdrew their statements. He has since moved to Sydney and changed his name.

MORE: CINDERELLA MYSTERY THAT BAFFLED SYDNEY

The head of the Victoria Police homicide squad's cold case team, Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Trichias, yesterday said that if members of the Rotiroti, Zangari and Iannuzzi families had information that could assist in solving the murder then they would be eligible to claim the $1 million reward.

"Also, as a consideration for any of these family members, if they think they have issues about their safety - if they are concerned about what they want to do - we can assist with that," he told The Daily Telegraph.

Anyone with information about the murder of Salvatore Rotiroti to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppers.com.au