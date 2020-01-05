Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Vic, NSW blazes could merge into monster ‘mega-fire’

by Staff writers
5th Jan 2020 8:33 AM

 

Victorians were last night being flown by helicopter out of bushfire disaster zones, with the state on the edge of a "mega-fire" emergency.

A blaze which ripped through Corryong for a second time was moving north towards a fire that has wreaked havoc in New South Wales.

Authorities warned that despite easing weather conditions the danger was far from over.

A new threat in Omeo in the state's northeast resulted in about 50 people being removed by army helicopters and several houses were confirmed as lost.

RECAP YESTERDAY'S COVERAGE

As an unprecedented state of disaster last night was in place:

• 53 fires were still burning out of control;

Six people were missing, down from 21; and

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday deployed thousands of army reservists to help with the national bushfire emergency.

Follow the live updates here.

More Stories

Show More
bushfires editors picks mega-fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STAR POWER: Hazlewood to make Sixers return in Coffs Harbour

        premium_icon STAR POWER: Hazlewood to make Sixers return in Coffs Harbour

        News CRICKET fans are in for an added treat tomorrow night, with Australian test star Josh Hazelwood to line up for the Sydney Sixers.

        PHOTOS: Sixers hit the nets ahead of sold out blockbuster

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Sixers hit the nets ahead of sold out blockbuster

        News THE Sydney Sixers blew out the cobwebs in warm conditions.

        Hughes in the hot seat as Henriques heads home for baby

        premium_icon Hughes in the hot seat as Henriques heads home for baby

        News SIXERS captain Moises Henriques is out of tomorrow's sell out game.

        EXCLUSIVE: Moises’ men ready to steal the show

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Moises’ men ready to steal the show

        News MOISES Henriques has penned his final piece for the Advocate.