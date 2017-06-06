Vibrant new place for Coffs' youths

COMMUNITY ASSET: Key Employment has made an amazing transformation of the old Club Coffs site on West High St over the past year.

FACILITIES at what was formerly the Coffs Harbour Catholic Club have turned full circle.

Where once lawn bowlers sedately rolled up an end or tennis players served and volleyed, the ground now rumbles to basketball, skateboards and young people playing and

laughing.

Key Employment Youth Services has created a much-needed youth centre on the site with high hopes this is the one place the future generations of the city will gather.

An official opening on July 1 is locked in.

The ongoing plan is to run sporting programs, personal development and life skills workshops while providing support service access for young people.

Showers and clothes washing amenities have been incorporated along with a kitchen to provide breakfast or a healthy meal for those growing bones.

The Youth Hub is keen for community support in the form of donated products, services or materials.

All contributions will be greatly appreciated.

Recognition will be granted.

Everybody should feel free to check out how the old club has been transformed.

Bring the kids, shoot some hoops, play some table tennis, and check out what other things the centre has to offer.