Coffs Harbour will host the AFL Masters National Carnival from tomorrow.
Sport

Veterans of the game play for full marks

25th Sep 2018 10:00 AM
THEY'VE lost a yard or two in pace but the love of the game for more than 850 players about to hit the ovals for the AFL Masters National Carnival certainly hasn't diminished.

Players from every state and territory in the country have converged on Coffs Harbour to take part in the carnival that starts tomorrow, culminating in next Saturday's finals.

Ranging in age from 35 to 65 for the men's age divisions with an over-30s women's competition as well, the players range in abilities from relative newcomers to former AFL players including Brownlow medallist Tony Liberatore.

A major driver behind Masters football on the North Coast and chairman of the organising committee, Dan Perry can't wait for the first siren to sound at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park.

"All of the hard work behind the scenes has been done now it's time to enjoy some footy," Perry said.

"Hosting an event with this many players as well as about 2,000 visitors is a real feather in the cap for Coffs Harbour and I'm certain all of those players who've travelled long distances to play will take home plenty of great memories of the carnival and the region."

Some of those memories might come from activities away from the field such as the golf day being held at Bonville Golf Resort on Monday and the Masters Carnival race day being held at the Coffs Harbour track on Tuesday.

The carnival culminates next weekend with a gala function after the finals to be held at C.ex Coffs, a major sponsor of the event along with Thrifty and the Coffs Hotel.

Matches are being played this week tomorrow, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

