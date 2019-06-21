Tyrrell cop charged with illegal recordings

Veteran homicide detective Gary Jubelin has been charged with illegally recording conversations less than a month out from his retirement.

Police on Friday served Detective Chief Inspector Jubelin, 57, with a court attendance notice for the breach of the Surveillance Devices Act following a lengthy internal investigation that saw him sidelined from the high-profile William Tyrrell investigation.

The offence carries a maximum of five years jail or a $110,000 fine.

NSW Police issued the following statement: "A Detective Chief Inspector from a specialist command has been charged with four offences under the Surveillance Devices Act.

Following a number of complaints, the Professional Standards Command commenced an investigation in 2018 overseen by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission, into the conduct of the officer during the course of his operational duties.

Those inquiries disclosed a number of recordings allegedly made at locations in Parramatta and Kendall in New South Wales.

The 57 year old officer was issued with a Court Attendance Notice today and is due to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on 30 July 2019.

The Sunday Telegraph has been told Jubelin has sought counsel from former Deputy Crown Prosecutor turn defence barrister Margaret Cunneen SC on Thursday.

It is understood the charge relates to Insp Jubelin allegedly recording a conversation with a person in the Tyrrell investigation on his mobile phone.

Three-year-old William Tyrrell's suspected abduction from Kendall on the Mid North Coast in 2014 has been the subject of an inquest this year, which Jubelin has been banned from attending.

For weeks, the top brass has been deliberating whether or not to charge Insp Jubelin, one of the state's most recognised homicide investigators, with the minor offence after receiving advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions that there was sufficient evidence to proceed.

It is the latest development in an ugly saga that saw Jubelin taken off the William Tyrrell investigation in January, moved out of the Homicide Squad office and placed on restricted desk duties.

The extraordinary action came after allegations were made against Jubelin regarding the recorded conversations and his management style.

The Sunday Telegraph revealed last month that Jubelin had called quits on his 34 year career in the cops and handed in his retirement papers in recent weeks.

While he refused to comment on the departure, Insp Jubelin had told colleagues he was disappointed to leave the force but was determined to go out with his reputation intact.

The charges will send shockwaves through the police ranks and likely spark outcry from the families of homicide victims who have long admired Insp Jubelin for his dedication.

In 2012 Insp Jubelin's relentless pursuit of murderer and drug dealer Anthony Perish was portrayed in Channel 9's Underbelly: Badness.

In 2017, through a series of unprecedented legal manoeuvres and weeks digging up the Royal National Park, Insp Jubelin's team uncovered the remains of Matthew Leveson, after using a coronial inquest to obtain information from his former boyfriend Michael Atkins, who led police to the gravesite under the promise of immunity.