No end in sight for Glenn

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 12: Alex Glenn is tackled during a Brisbane Broncos NRL Training Session at Red Hill on March 12, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 12: Alex Glenn is tackled during a Brisbane Broncos NRL Training Session at Red Hill on March 12, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

ALEX Glenn knows there is a contract for him at the Broncos for 2020 - it's just a question of how much the club can offer and whether other clubs are more tempting.

During the second half of last year Glenn was linked with a move to Gold Coast Titans as a way to free up the Broncos' salary cap.

But the day before the first game of his 10th NRL season, the 31-year-old is still standing at the Broncos, with his role as the left-edge starting forward against Melbourne a badge of honour and a 239th first-grade selection.

Glenn's manager told the Broncos last season that rival clubs wanted to speak to the forward, who was under contract to the end of 2019.

However, during a volatile off-season, which included a change of coach, Glenn stayed put.

The Gold Coast reportedly opted not to pursue him, and the Cowboys found cap space for Brisbane's Test forward Josh McGuire.

"There was a lot of competition (for selections) but I saw it as a big challenge,'' Glenn said.

"I don't want age to be an excuse, that these younger boys will automatically take my spot. I have a lot to prove.

Glenn is one of the most capped Broncos in history. AAP Image/Josh Woning.

"I proved it over the whole pre-season and I have a lot to prove on Thursday too. I have my starting spot this week but I don't want to stop improving myself.''

The Broncos value the seven-day-a-week professionalism, defence and easy manner provided by Glenn, but cannot offer a 30-something forward the security of a longer-term deal which some rivals may.

Twelve more NRL games would make Glenn the eighth Bronco to notch 250 after Darren Lockyer (355), Corey Parker (347), Sam Thaiday (304), Michael Hancock (274), Allan Langer (258), Andrew Gee (255) and Shane Webcke (254). Andrew McCullough has played 236.

"Two hundred was a very humbling milestone to achieve. I'm grateful to get the opportunities,'' Glenn said.

Glenn will start on the left edge for Brisbane. AAP Image/Glenn Hunt.

"I don't take it for granted. It's been a lot of hard work but I've enjoyed every minute and played with some of the greats of the game.''

The New Zealander made his NRL debut 10 years ago in Round 1 in a Broncos team that downed the Cowboys 19-18 at Suncorp Stadium.

"It's crazy. Ten years this week that I played my first game. It's surreal,'' Glenn said.

Glenn will defend on the left side with Anthony Milford, Jack Bird and Corey Oates and expects a stiff test from the Storm.

"Our edge is a new combination, playing together for a long time,'' he said.

"Birdy has bought into how we defend. It's going to be a great challenge."