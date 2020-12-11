Extinction Rebellion Brisbane protesters appear in court

Several activists who stopped traffic in Brisbane’s CBD in the latest Extinction Rebellion protest have appeared in court.

Hannah Alice Doole, 20, pleaded guilty to obstructing police during the event. .

Police prosecutor Mark Gorton said during the climate rally Doole had a PA system and was yelling and inciting others to continue the demonstration.

Sgt Gorton said a police officer attempted to direct people off the roadway, but was impeded by Doole screaming at him through the microphone.

He said he wasn't pushing for her conviction to be recorded, given her young age.

He noted she had spent a night in custody and the offence was at the lower end of the scale.

Representing herself, said her protest was a statement about the "the crisis we're in and the behaviour of those in power".

Acting magistrate Maryanne May said if Doole continued to offend it would only make matters "worse for you".

"Keep it up and eventually a conviction will be recorded," she said.

Ms May convicted and fined Doole $250 but did not record a conviction.

Meanwhile, a leader of yesterday's climate protest has been fined $350 after she obstructed traffic.

Rika Isobel Laycock-Walsh pleaded guilty to being a pedestrian causing an obstruction.

Sgt Gorton said she had been leading the protest as they walked to an intersection where she instructed people to sit on the roadway.

He said she had a conviction from a demonstration earlier this year which had not been recorded. Sgt Gorton did not push for a conviction to be recorded today.

Laycock-Walsh, who was self-represented, said she had lost her job in March - doing artwork in relation to the climate crisis - due to COVID-19.

She told the court she had a moral obligation to stand up against "our future being destroyed".

"I just can't sit back and watch," she said.

Ms May fined her $350 and did not record a conviction.

Two other climate protesters have been fined after spending the night in custody.

Jarrah Robert Kershaw, 23, pleaded guilty to being a pedestrian causing an obstruction on the roadway and contravening a police direction to move off the roadway.

Kershaw attempted to engage in debate about Queensland's new Human Rights Act, but Ms May was having none of it.

"I'm not here to talk about the legal policies behind the laws of our state, I'm simply here to administer justice according to law," she said.

This drew laughter from Kershaw's supporters in court.

Sgt Gorton said Kershaw had a megaphone and was obstructing traffic on Eagle St and encouraging others to do so.

He said Kershaw had received on-the-spot fines for similar offending in the past.

Kershaw, who was also self-represented, said he was not working or receiving Centrelink benefits.

Ms May took this into account and fined him $350, not recording convictions.

"A very modest fine, some would say," she said.

Protester Maxim Curmi pleaded guilty to unregulated high-risk activity.

The court heard he climbed into a tree and strapped himself into a harness for about 20 minutes.

He was fined $400 with no conviction recorded.

