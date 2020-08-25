'Very concerned': Lismore man missing for 12 days

Police are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.

Police are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Susie Johnson said they were very concerned about Mr Lloyd's disappearance and asked that anyone in the community who may have seen his car to contact them immediately.

Chief Insp Johnson said Mr Lloyd is driving a blue 2010 Hyundai Getz sedan NSW registration C1195FC.

"If anyone has seen Mr Lloyd or his car please contact us," she said.

Mr Lloyd is a Lismore resident, but known to visit the Kyogle and Barkers Vale areas.

He is described as Caucasian, 5ft 6 inches tall, medium build, balding brown hair and short/fine beard.

An investigation is underway, and Police urge anyone with information regarding Mr Lloyd's current whereabouts to contact Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.