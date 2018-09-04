Verto - supporting the Coffs community

VERTO has been supporting communities in NSW for over 35 years, and supporting local employers in Coffs Harbour to recruit and manage their apprentices and trainees since 2009.

This year, VERTO were given the opportunity to bring their five star-rated Disability Employment Service to Coffs Harbour. They can also help businesses or individuals access high quality vocational training through their network of local training organisation partners, or VERTO's own training organisation.

Barry Quayle is VERTO's Apprenticeship specialist in Coffs Harbour. If you are an employer looking to sign up an apprentice or trainee, Barry can help.

Christine Webb is VERTO's Disability Employment specialist in Coffs Harbour. If you are a person with disability looking for support into employment or training, or an employer looking for staff, Christine would love to hear from you.

VERTO began as a Community College in country NSW in 1983. They have since grown to deliver a variety of apprenticeship, disability, employment, Indigenous, tenancy and training services from 40 locations across the state.

Throughout this journey they have remained true to their heritage and mission, which is to improve the economic health of local communities through the provision of services that address disadvantage, improve skills and help move people into employment.

VERTO is a not for profit organisation, so they will never treat you like you are just another number. The team at VERTO is focused on delivering a high quality service, and on achieving the best possible outcomes for their customers.

You can get in touch with VERTO's local Coffs team by contacting 1300 4 VERTO, or emailing info@verto.org.au.

VERTO

Level 1, 144-148 West High Street

Coffs Harbour

Phone: 1300 4 VERTO

www.verto.org.au