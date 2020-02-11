Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The family of Veronique Sakr, the 11-year-old girl killed in the Oatlands crash, have spoken about their ‘wise’ daughter's bond with her brother.
The family of Veronique Sakr, the 11-year-old girl killed in the Oatlands crash, have spoken about their ‘wise’ daughter's bond with her brother.
Crime

'Dad, how do I live my life without her?'

by Jessica McSweeney
11th Feb 2020 2:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The family of Veronique Sakr have described the 11-year-old as an "angel in heaven" and "full of compassion and empathy" as hundreds of mourners arrive for the girl's funeral in Sydney's west.

In a statement released today from Veronique's parents Bob and Bridget, brother Michael, and Bridget's partner Craig, the family described a bright and loving girl, wise beyond her years.

"Veronique had an incredible sense of compassion and empathy for others," the statement said. "She always opened her kind heart to everyone who was in need of a friend."

 

Veronique's had a close bond with her brother Michael, their love described by family as "beautiful and unrivalled".

In a heartbreaking moment, the family revealed Michael's devastation at hearing the news of Veronique's untimely death.

"Dad, how do I do it?" Michael asked his father.

"Do what?" he replied.

"Live my life without her?"

The funeral for Veronique Sakr who was killed by an allegedly drunk driver while walking on a suburban street in Oatlands, is held at Santa Sabina Chapel in Strathfield. Friends and relatives arrive for the service. Picture: Toby Zerna
The funeral for Veronique Sakr who was killed by an allegedly drunk driver while walking on a suburban street in Oatlands, is held at Santa Sabina Chapel in Strathfield. Friends and relatives arrive for the service. Picture: Toby Zerna

 

The funeral for Veronique Sakr who was killed by an allegedly drunk driver while walking on a suburban street in Oatlands, is held at Santa Sabina Chapel in Strathfield. Picture: Toby Zerna
The funeral for Veronique Sakr who was killed by an allegedly drunk driver while walking on a suburban street in Oatlands, is held at Santa Sabina Chapel in Strathfield. Picture: Toby Zerna

 

Veronique is being farewelled by hundreds of family and friends at the Santa Sabina College Chapel in Strathfield today, a day after the funeral for her cousins Antony, Sienna and Angelina Abdallah.

The four children, all under the age of 13, were killed on the Saturday before last in Oatlands when allegedly drunk driver Samuel Davidson ran the kerb, hitting the children as they walked to get an ice cream.

In the statement today, Veronique's family thanked the first responders and the support and prayers they have received from the Australian public.

funeral oatlands crash veronique sakr

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WIN TICKETS: Coffs to Elton-ify ahead of Elton Fest

        premium_icon WIN TICKETS: Coffs to Elton-ify ahead of Elton Fest

        News IT'S time to ELTON-IFY Coffs Harbour. Coast celebrates its biggest concerts ever with an Elton Fest tribute.

        • 11th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
        MP seeks answers on Jetty Foreshore plans

        premium_icon MP seeks answers on Jetty Foreshore plans

        News There's speculation of a high-rise at the former fishing club site.

        Danger isn’t over for boaties

        premium_icon Danger isn’t over for boaties

        News THE wild weather might have calmed down but it doesn’t mean the dangers are.

        PANTHER PRIMED: Daine ready for big debut at Perth NRL Nines

        premium_icon PANTHER PRIMED: Daine ready for big debut at Perth NRL Nines

        Rugby League Clarence Indigenous star Laurie ready for big break with Penrith first team.