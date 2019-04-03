Venue directors respond to noise, drug concerns

The Out of Orbit event attracted more than 500 people to the foreshores, including 200 from interstate or overseas.

THE new leaseholders of the former fishing club site, now a concert and events venue, have responded to concerns surrounding 'excessive' noise and drug arrests during their first ever major event over the weekend.

The revived venue now called RED-C held a 10-hour line up of international DJs playing music in the trance genre, drawing a crowd of more than 500.

Around 200 of the patrons had travelled from interstate or overseas for venue's inaugural event.

Police officers and a drug dog were present, resulting in a total of 12 patrons arrested for drug offences.

"RED-C Events maintains zero tolerance to drug use on our premises and we clearly inform our guests of that fact prior to each event,” directors Jane Reidy and Dan Stevens said in a statement.

"We would like to thank NSW Police for their presence throughout the entire event on Sunday and the opportunity to engage user-pay police for the event, thereby preventing drugs from entering the premises.”

The event also garnered some criticism with residents contacting the Advocate about what they said was excessive noise emanating from the harbourside during the event.

"We thank the community for the positive feedback before, during and after the concert, and we apologise for the one noise complaint we received during the event and hope that the measures instigated were satisfactory.

"We understand that Sunday's repetitive baselines of this particular genre carried a little further than general music, and we appreciate the community's support for this unique international event.”

Directors Jane Reidy and Dan Stevens said the venue employed four new TAFE trainees and another seven staff in the lead up to event, as well as 20 on the day.

"We know that the community of Coffs appreciate that there is a diverse range of musical and cultural talent throughout the world and we have a unique opportunity to bring this to the Coffs Coast.

"RED C embraces the opportunity to present an experience of cultural exchange in one of the most beautiful locations on the coast.”

RED-C is aiming to attract big names to the Coffs Coast in the future, but also cater for events including weddings, corporate events, community events and celebrations.

Aussie electronic duo Peking Duk are performing at the venue this weekend.