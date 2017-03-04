28°
Venturing out far for game brings in the results

Rick O'Ferrall: From the Flybridge | 4th Mar 2017 5:30 AM
Paul Brodrick working on a blue marlin on Friday in the cobalt blue water that you only see on the deep side of the continental shelf.
Paul Brodrick working on a blue marlin on Friday in the cobalt blue water that you only see on the deep side of the continental shelf. Rick O'Ferrall

DURING last week's beautiful run of blue sky calm days, the real thunder was out on the edge of the continental shelf where the big marlin provided a bit of blue lightning of their own if you managed to drive over one.

While the near complete lack of juvenile black marlin and spanish mackerel around the reefs has many inshore sports fishermen scratching their heads, the boats that did venture offshore to chase the big blue marlin found the occasional reward for their efforts on deep side of the continental shelf.

CATCH AND RELEASE: The 180kg blue marlin swimming away after release.
CATCH AND RELEASE: The 180kg blue marlin swimming away after release. Rick O'Ferrall

Last Friday was the pick of the days, and of the three game boats lucky enough to be out, local skipper Rob Lang was the first to raise a blue marlin behind Black N Blue.

The big fish struck hard, but then after appearing to be well hooked, jumped off after a minute or so.

It went pretty quiet for a while until early afternoon when the "Two O'Clock Marlin Bite” Coffs is renowned lived up to its reputation, and another blue made a stealth attack on one of Foreign Exchange's lures.

Nobody saw it coming, but when it left with the lure in its mouth, there was no mistaking that trail of foaming white water with the marlin charging around like an unguided missile and the reel screaming like a banshee.

Angler Paul Brodrick eventually got the better of it in 25 minutes, and it was tagged and sent on its way.

It's worth making the point that talking only about the angler in game fishing is a bit simplistic, and unfairly ignores the rest of the crew, without whom this sort of fishing simply can't happen.

Game fishing is unique in that it isall about the team, not just the person on the rod.

The skipper of the boat first has to find and then set up the fish, the angler has to play the fish with considerable skill, and if the trace and tag crew members don't perform their roles with skill when the fish gets close to the boat, then all the effort goes for nothing.

