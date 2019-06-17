Menu
Three men were taken to hospital after the Mercedes 4WD they were travelling left the Pacific Highway and overturned underneath a bridge near Mullaway, north of Coffs Harbour tonight.
Vehicle that left highway found under a bridge on its roof

17th Jun 2019 9:30 PM
THREE men injured after a Mercedes 4WD left the Pacific Highway and came to rest on its roof underneath a bridge used a mobile phone to call emergency services and report their crash.

It is understood the SUV left the northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway near Mullaway, about 500m south of the Arrawarra interchange just after 7pm on Monday.

Travelling along the 110kmh northbound lanes of the highway, the vehicle reportedly careered off the roadway and plunged about 10-metres down an embankment.

The vehicle came to rest on its roof between two concrete bridges.

 

After the triple-0 call was fielded, it took responding emergency services some time to find the overturned vehicle.

Paramedics, assessed the men at the scene and conveyed them to hospital.

