Woman freed from overturned car and hospitalised

4PM: A MALE and female injured in a single vehicle roll-over have been taken to hospital.

The vehicle they were travelling in rolled on Eastern Dorrigo Way, west of Coramba, just after 2pm.

The woman, aged in her 70s, remained trapped in the vehicle, while the man was able to free himself.

Emergency services were then alerted and SES crews freed the woman around 3pm.

Both occupants of the car have been taken to hospital.

The woman suffering a head wound and neck and chest pain.

3PM: EMERGENCY crews are working to free a woman trapped inside an overturned vehicle, west of Coramba.

The vehicle carrying a man and a woman rolled just after 2pm.

A NSW Ambulance Media spokesman said a female, aged in her 70s remains trapped in the car, suffering rib and chest injuries.

SES crews are working to free the woman.

A male who was inside the car has been freed and is being treated on scene by paramedics for lacerations, the NSW Ambulance Service reported.

2.30PM: EMERGENCY services have been tasked to a reported single vehicle roll-over on Eastern Dorrigo Way.

Police, ambulance and State Emergency Service units have been tasked to the location.

The call from the scene was made around 2.30pm.