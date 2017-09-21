26°
News

Woman freed from overturned car and hospitalised

4PM: A MALE and female injured in a single vehicle roll-over have been taken to hospital. 

The vehicle they were travelling in rolled on Eastern Dorrigo Way, west of Coramba, just after 2pm. 

The woman, aged in her 70s, remained trapped in the vehicle, while the man was able to free himself.

Emergency services were then alerted and SES crews freed the woman around 3pm. 

Both occupants of the car have been taken to hospital. 

The woman suffering a head wound and neck and chest pain.

 

3PM: EMERGENCY crews are working to free a woman trapped inside an overturned vehicle, west of Coramba. 

The vehicle carrying a man and a woman rolled just after 2pm. 

A NSW Ambulance Media spokesman said a female, aged in her 70s remains trapped in the car, suffering rib and chest injuries. 

SES crews are working to free the woman. 

A male who was inside the car has been freed and is being treated on scene by paramedics for lacerations, the NSW Ambulance Service reported. 

 

2.30PM: EMERGENCY services have been tasked to a reported single vehicle roll-over on Eastern Dorrigo Way.

Police, ambulance and State Emergency Service units have been tasked to the location.

The call from the scene was made around 2.30pm.

Topics:  ambulance car accident coffs coast coramba editors picks fire and rescue nsw orara valley police ses ulong vehicle rollover

Coffs Coast Advocate
Crusty criminal caught before brothel visit

Crusty criminal caught before brothel visit

A PIZZA delivery carjacking and night of debauchery at the Orlando St brothel was foiled by GPS.

Coffs truck nightmare 'a part of the job'

TRUCKING HELL: Truck drivers have accepted Coffs Harbour as a nightmare spot.

Coffs Harbour is a trucking hell

Councillor brought before court for dodgy driving offences

BEFORE COURT: Coffs Harbour City councillor John Arkan was brought before Coffs Harbour Local Court for a number of driving offences.

Councillor gets a serving from the law

iPhone 8: So what are the cheapest deals around?

So what's the best deal with the latest iphones

Comparison website has crunched the numbers

Local Partners