SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH: NSW Fire and Rescue, NSW Rural Fire Service and NSW Ambulance crews were called out to a single vehicle crash at Bellingen.

EMERGENCY crews were called to a single vehicle car crash this morning at Hydes Creek Rd, Bellingen.

A NSW Rural Fire Service spokesman said NSW Fire and Rescue and NSW Ambulance crews attended but there were no reports of injuries.

He said the call came in just before 10am.

NSW RFS crews are at the scene, directing traffic as the vehicle is recovered.