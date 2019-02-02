Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in which a car has plunged into a river.
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in which a car has plunged into a river. Contributed
Breaking

Vehicle plunges into river in terrifying morning crash

Bill Hoffman
by
2nd Feb 2019 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VEHICLE has plunged into the Caboolture River at Caboolture this morning with police and ambulance at the scene.

The accident happened on Esme Avenue behind the Caboolture Police Station and under the railway underpass at around 7.30am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported two people had been retrieved from the vehicle and were in a stable condition.

A police spokesperson said the occupants had been transported to hospital.

Meanwhile paramedics attended a single-vehicle rollover on Maleny Kenilworth Road at 6.38pm last night. An adult male with minor injuries was transported in a stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

ambulance caboolture crash police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man found with critical head injuries on the street

    premium_icon Man found with critical head injuries on the street

    News POLICE are appealing for public assistance after a man was found severely injured on the side of the road in Woolgoolga last night.

    Gumbaynggirr Tent Embassy is aimed at unity

    premium_icon Gumbaynggirr Tent Embassy is aimed at unity

    News Buagin, a proud Ngambaa man, is behind the embassy.

    Cocaine runners cop hefty jail terms

    premium_icon Cocaine runners cop hefty jail terms

    News Big jail terms given to yacht crew who smuggled 750kg of cocaine

    Threatened fish hampered on journey

    premium_icon Threatened fish hampered on journey

    News Fish way ruined during school holidays.