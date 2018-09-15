Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DAMAGE: A vehicle ploughed into cracked pepper Mooloolaba on Saturday moring during breakfast period.
DAMAGE: A vehicle ploughed into cracked pepper Mooloolaba on Saturday moring during breakfast period. Contributed
Offbeat

Vehicle ploughs into Mooloolaba cafe

by Danielle Ford
15th Sep 2018 8:32 AM | Updated: 10:05 AM

BREAKING: Emergency services are on scene in Mooloolaba where a vehicle has ploughed into the front of a café outside Mantra.

FULL STORY: Wedding plans collapse after car crashes into dining area

A police media spokesperson said a pergola where people were eating breakfast was knocked over, along with a few bollards and trees.

DAMAGE: A vehicle ploughed into cracked pepper Mooloolaba on Saturday moring during breakfast period.
DAMAGE: A vehicle ploughed into cracked pepper Mooloolaba on Saturday moring during breakfast period. Contributed

Police were called about 7.05am to the Mooloolaba café, Cracked Pepper after a person ran a red light and crashed into the front of the café.

The driver was the only one injured in the incident and is currently still on scene.

DAMAGE: A vehicle ploughed into cracked pepper Mooloolaba on Saturday moring during breakfast period.
DAMAGE: A vehicle ploughed into cracked pepper Mooloolaba on Saturday moring during breakfast period. Contributed

Ambulance and fire crews arrived shortly after police and remain on scene with a second police crew on their way.

More information to come.

cafe crash crash into shop editors picks mooloolaba
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    ‘Flexism’ is the new sexism

    premium_icon ‘Flexism’ is the new sexism

    Lifestyle IT’S hard enough for women to juggle a career and family, and this trend in workplace discrimination isn’t helping.

    Census to investigate 'extreme' youth unemployment

    premium_icon Census to investigate 'extreme' youth unemployment

    News Young people in Coffs Harbour and Grafton facing 'employment crisis'

    Endangered birds need all the help they can get

    premium_icon Endangered birds need all the help they can get

    News Tread carefully when you head to the beach this spring.

    States back bid to ban mobiles in school classrooms

    premium_icon States back bid to ban mobiles in school classrooms

    Education Agreement to ban students’ access to mobile phones during class.

    Local Partners