Vegie donations leave no child behind

HEALTHY EATING: Students from across the Mid North Coast will attempt to break the record for crunching on vegies simultaneously on Thursday.

A NUMBER of Mid North Coast businesses have donated boxes of fresh vegetables to over 30 local primary schools in time for the Big Vegie Crunch.

With statistics showing only 5.4% of Australian kids eat enough vegies, children across NSW are being encouraged to attempt to break the record for the most children eating vegetables simultaneously.

On Thursday, May 25 at 10am sharp, hundreds of students across the Mid North Coast will 'crunch' vegies.

The Big Vegie Crunch is part of Vegetable Week and aims to increase students' knowledge, exposure and positive attitudes towards vegetables.

The Mid North Coast Local Health District's Health Promotion Team coordinated local sponsors Golden Dawn Coffs Harbour, Ken Little's Fruit and Veg, Woolworths and Nutrano Produce Group for the upcoming event.

MNCLHD Health Promotion Officer Clinton Gibbs said the contribution from local sponsors was a way to make the event accessible for all children.

"Some families may not be able to access fresh vegetables as easily, but that doesn't mean children from these families should miss out on being exposed to healthy behaviours which can greatly improve their health," Mr Gibbs said.

"The Big Vegie Crunch is a fun and positive way to encourage healthy eating."