Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Vandals have pulled plants and shrubs out of the ground across Bellingen.
Vandals have pulled plants and shrubs out of the ground across Bellingen.
News

Vegetation vandals reach new lows

Janine Watson
28th Feb 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Vandals have been targeting public and private gardens across the Bellingen Shire in recent weeks.

Specifically, vandals have been targeting public gardens and landscaping works in Main Street, Church Street, Oak Street and north Bellingen's Wheatley Street Roundabout.

Feature trees, plants and shrubs have either been destroyed or ripped out of garden beds.

Numerous instances of plant poisonings have also been observed along with the illegal dumping of garden waste, lawn and pruning clippings in public gardens.

MORE CRIME NEWS:

Drunk driver had to be dragged from smash on Orlanda Street

Coffs Harbour Cop's shocking act with intimate videos revealed

Bellingen Shire Council crews, community members and Main Street traders have banded together to clean up the mess and private and public surveillance cameras are currently being checked to try and identify the culprits.

These instances of vegetation vandalism have also been referred to the Police and anyone with further information is urged to contact Bellingen Police on 6655 1444.

More Stories

bellingen shire council plants destroyed vandalism
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stop celebrating and find solutions to homeless crisis

        Premium Content Stop celebrating and find solutions to homeless crisis

        Letters to the Editor This letter writer says John Barilaro is arrogant and out of touch.

        North Coast girls make history for Sydney Swans

        Premium Content North Coast girls make history for Sydney Swans

        AFL Four locals run out for the red and whites during historic day for club

        Samples taken as diesel spill estimate rises to 11,000L

        Premium Content Samples taken as diesel spill estimate rises to 11,000L

        News EPA providing support at site of train derailment while fingers remain crossed for...

        ‘He lost a lot of blood’: Cop reveals harrowing ordeal

        Premium Content ‘He lost a lot of blood’: Cop reveals harrowing ordeal

        Crime In the race to save a life, Jarrod French says every minute counts