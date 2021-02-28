Vegetation vandals reach new lows

Vandals have pulled plants and shrubs out of the ground across Bellingen.

Vandals have pulled plants and shrubs out of the ground across Bellingen.

Vandals have been targeting public and private gardens across the Bellingen Shire in recent weeks.

Specifically, vandals have been targeting public gardens and landscaping works in Main Street, Church Street, Oak Street and north Bellingen's Wheatley Street Roundabout.

Feature trees, plants and shrubs have either been destroyed or ripped out of garden beds.

Numerous instances of plant poisonings have also been observed along with the illegal dumping of garden waste, lawn and pruning clippings in public gardens.

MORE CRIME NEWS:

Drunk driver had to be dragged from smash on Orlanda Street

Coffs Harbour Cop's shocking act with intimate videos revealed

Bellingen Shire Council crews, community members and Main Street traders have banded together to clean up the mess and private and public surveillance cameras are currently being checked to try and identify the culprits.

These instances of vegetation vandalism have also been referred to the Police and anyone with further information is urged to contact Bellingen Police on 6655 1444.