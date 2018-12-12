Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crews are currently en route to a vegetation fire on the Bruce Hwy, West Stowe.
Crews are currently en route to a vegetation fire on the Bruce Hwy, West Stowe. Marian Faa
News

UPDATE: Grass fire south-west of Gladstone

Mark Zita
by
11th Dec 2018 2:53 PM | Updated: 4:38 PM

4.00PM: THE Bruce Hwy is now reopened in both directions.

3.30pm: POLICE have advised the Bruce Hwy is open to one lane. 

They also advise delays are still on going due to smoke hazard. 

2:10pm: QUEENSLAND Police Service said the Bruce Hwy, 5km north of the Calliope Historical Village, is closed due to a vegetation fire burning both sides of the highway.

EARLIER:  THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have advised there is a vegetation fire on the Bruce Hwy near Gravel Creek at West Stowe, south-west of Gladstone.

There are reports the fire is burning near the highway, and smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Motorists driving on the Bruce Hwy should drive to the conditions and use caution.

Four fire crews have been dispatched to the scene as of 10 minutes ago.

This is a developing news story, more to come.

gladstone region queensland fire and emergency services vegetation fire west stowe
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    NSW school’s formal awards labelled ‘sexist, racist’

    premium_icon NSW school’s formal awards labelled ‘sexist, racist’

    Education Parents at a NSW high school have complained about a series of racist and sexist “awards” Year 10 students have been asked to nominate their classmates for.

    • 12th Dec 2018 4:59 AM
    A matter of Integrity: Building company's $1-million debts

    premium_icon A matter of Integrity: Building company's $1-million debts

    News Dream homes in limbo after building company's collapse

    Arrawarra suspension part of new driving on beaches plan

    premium_icon Arrawarra suspension part of new driving on beaches plan

    News A new draft driving on beaches policy will go on public exhibition.

    Surf-loving father had called himself ‘shark bait’

    premium_icon Surf-loving father had called himself ‘shark bait’

    News Dad lost so much blood he had to be given transfusion on beach

    Local Partners