Vegemite, cheese and beef pie: Would you eat it?

THERE'S a lot of things that have been tried with the Aussie meat pie, but vegemite? Really?

Four'N Twenty has followed the lead of a Queensland baker who came up with the idea of a beef, cheese and vegemite pie months ago.

As the Queensland Times reported earlier this year, Old Fernvale Bakery's cheese and Vegemite pie was created to commemorate Australia Day, but also in celebration of Vegemite's return to Australian shores when dairy company Bega bought the rights to the spread earlier this month.

Expert pie baker Bradley Gordon and the team created what tastes like a cheese and Vegemite toastie encapsulated in their famous meat pies.

Four'N Twenty unveiled a similar pie on Friday.

The pie takes the classic beef mince recipe, adds cheese and finishes with a Vegemite-spiked gravy to create a true-blue taste.

They have even announced a sponsorship deal with AFL Women's stars Tayla Harris and Daisy Pearce.

"My two favourite foods have finally come together," Pearce told the Adelaide Advertiser.

"For me, this is a bit of a game-changer, for the (footy) industry and for my tastebuds."

The limited edition Four'N Twenty pie is available at Coles from today.

SO, HOW DOES IT TASTE? DAN STOCK TAKES A BITE

VEGEMITE is many a home cook's secret weapon, used to add salty, savoury depth to gravy, meats, sauces and even roasted veg.

So it makes a whole lot of sense to add it to a pie.

There is no mistaking the Vegemite in this pie - they haven't skimped on it, which is good to see - and its salty richness works really well with the beef.

I like the combo.

The cheese, however, lets the pie down - it's the industrial strength plastic stuff that might work on toast under the grill after a long night at the pub, but its artificialness here detracts from the meaty gravy.

The pastry is functional.

And like all pies, it always tastes better if you don't think about it too hard.

6.5/10