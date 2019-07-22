VEGAN VIGILANTES: Pollies welcome harsh penalties

LOCAL politicians have embraced news "vegan vilantes" who trespass onto private farms will be slapped with hefty on-the-spot fines from August 1.

The NSW Government has today announced it will introduce the harsher penalties of up to $220,000 as part of its changes to biosecurity laws.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh advised those who have concerns for animal welfare to report them to "appropriate authorities like the RSPCA".

"Activists who want to cause trouble for Coffs Coast farmers are on notice," he said.

"we are looking at even more penalties to protect farmers who produce the food and fibre we need to ensure that not only are we fed and clothes as individuals, but that NSW can thrive economically."

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey has also released a statement welcoming the law changes, adding the NSW Government are investigating further penalties to protect farmers.

From August 1, $1,000 fines will be given on-the-spot and penalties can reach up to $220,000 in court, or $440,000 for corporates.

Farmers will need to have a biosecurity plan and appropriate signage in place.